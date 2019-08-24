Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jaitley will be missed: Kejriwal, Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday mourned the death of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, saying his death is a huge loss and he will be missed.

"Untimely demise of former Finance Minister and senior leader Jaitley is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia said he is extremely shocked to hear about the passing away of Jaitley.

"I had known him for many years and always found him to be knowledgeable and sincere. Will miss him," he tweeted.

Jaitley passed away on Saturday in Delhi after prolonged illness.

