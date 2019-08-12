Delhi airport receives hoax bomb call, flight operations affected

Image Source : PTI Hoax bomb call received at Delhi airport, flight operations affected

Flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport were affected Monday evening after the authorities received a hoax bomb call. According to the airport officials, the flight operations at the Delhi airport were affected from 8:50 pm to 10 pm.

The officials said a bomb threat call for terminal-2 was received by the Delhi Police, at nearly 8:49 pm, following which the departure area was evacuated.

On the other hand, arriving passengers were held up inside their aircraft. After an extensive search operation, the bomb threat was found to be a hoax, the official said.

Normal operations at the Delhi Airport were resumed post 10 pm.

Earlier today, shoppers at Elante Mall in Chandigarh were evacuated after the police received a call claiming that a bomb may have been planted on the premises.

Local police units, anti-sabotage check team along with bomb disposal squad were carrying out searches in the mall, which was teeming with people on account of Eid holiday, and also in adjoining buildings, he said.

Panic gripped people and many started rushing out of the premises leading to chaos for a while after mall authorities and police used loudspeakers to ask them to leave the shopping complex.

Also Read | Bomb threat at Chandigarh's Elante Mall triggers panic

Also Read | 2 policemen killed in Kabul bomb attack

Video shows coverage on bomb scare at Chandigarh's Elante Mall