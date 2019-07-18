Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar arrested at Mumbai airport

Image Source : AP Mumbai crime branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar on Wednesday night, according to reports.

Mumbai crime branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar in connection with an extortion case from Mumbai airport on Wednesday night, according to reports.

Rizwan is the son of Dawood's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar.

Rizwan was reportedly arrested on Wednesday night at Mumbai international airport while he was trying to leave the country.

Two days ago, Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Ibrahim's gang member Fahim Machmach, in an extortion case

Earlier, Dawood's two nephew came to Mumbai from Dubai to meet the don's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is lodged in Thane jail.

Kaskar's son Rizwan and Anees Ibrahim's (Dawood's other brother) son Aaris met Kaskar in Thane Central jail late last month.

