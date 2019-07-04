Credible, verifiable information that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan: MEA

Image Source : ANI Ministry of external Affair spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Ministry of external Affair spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday informed that India has credible and verifiable information about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, Pakistan.

He further said the location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret.

"Time and again we have been presenting to Pakistan a list of people who are in their country. We've asked repeatedly that he should be handed over. His imprint on the Mumbai blast is very clear for all of us to see," he added.

Continuing his attack, The MEA spokesperson said that Pakistan claims of taking action against terrorism is nothing but basically is a case of double standards.

"You(Pak)claim that you've taken action but when it comes to taking action against people who we have demanded you go into denial mode. On the other hand you try to project to international community that you are taking some action against the terrorists operating from the soil. This basically is a case of double standards, this is something where they stand completely exposed as far as their claims of taking action against terror groups in Pakistan is concerned," he added.

Responding to Pakistan booking Jamaat-ud-Dawa's Hafiz Saeed and others in cases of terror financing case, Raveesh Kumar said, "Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps by Pakistan."

"Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate..verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil and not on the basis of half-hearted measures which they undertake sometimes to hoodwink the international community. We want a normal relationship in an environment free from terror," he said.

