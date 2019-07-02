Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC)

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) on Tuesday.

Riyaz Bhati, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim, arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC). — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

In 2015, Riyaz was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai for possessing two passports.

He was arrested during the immigration check when security agencies found two passports in his baggage with differing details mentioned in them.

ALSO READ | Pakistan tries to thwart extradition of Dawood's top aide to US

Bhati was at the airport to catch a flight to Johannesburg, where Dawood's other cronies were supposedly going to meet and discuss the future of D-company in Mumbai.

Bhatti, had serious offences registered against him, including a firing case at Khandala in 2007 and 2008 and a land grabbing case at Malad in 2009. He was also actively involved in the hawala business when D-company had a stronghold in Mumbai.