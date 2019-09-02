Image Source : PTI 3 found dead in room in Daman, cops suspect food poisoning

The bodies of three factory workers were found on Monday in a room in a slum locality in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, police said, adding that the deaths may have been due to food poisoning.

Pradeep Singh (35), Ramveer Girdhar (42) and Pawan (28 lived on rent in Bhimpore in Daman and the incident came to light after neighbours alerted police about a stench emanating from the room, an official said.

"Singh and Girdhar are from Bharatpur in Rajasthan while Pawan's details are being ascertained. All three worked in Perfect Filaments factory located in the city's Udyog Nagar area," he said.

"It could be a case of food poisoning as eatables were scattered in the room along with vomit on the bed. It does not appear to be suicide. We are awaiting reports from Forensic

Sciences Laboratory," said Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh.

