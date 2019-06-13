Goa tourism department seeks report on cruises operating despite Cyclone Vayu threat

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Vayu

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has sought a report over some cruise ships operating in the Mandovi river here located close to the Arabian Sea despite a warning of rough weather along the state coast due to cyclone Vayu, an official said.

The GTDC received complaints that some cruise vessels were operating close to the sea waters, the state-run entity's chairman, Dayanand Sopte, told reporters here on Wednesday. The weather department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in the state due to cyclone Vayu, prompting the authorities to close the shoreline for swimming.

However, despite the warning, some cruise vessels operated in the river, Sopte noted. "I have asked the officials concerned to submit a report to me in two days on how the cruise ships were allowed to leave the jetty and venture into the water," he said.

The Santa Monica jetty in Panaji city is the anchoring point for various cruise vessels which take tourists on pleasure rides in the picturesque Mandovi river.

