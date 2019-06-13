Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat: IMD

Image Source : ANI Cyclone Vayu

Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat, said Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

"It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well," ANI quoted Mohanty as saying.

Meanwhile, in another related development, Somnath Temple will remain open despite alert issued in view of Cyclone Vayu.

"This is a natural disaster, only nature can stop it, who are we to stop nature," said Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

"Temples can't be closed. We have requested tourists not to visit, but 'aarti' being performed since many years can't be stopped," he added.

