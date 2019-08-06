Image Source : PTI CWC takes up division of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370's revocation

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here on Tuesday to discuss the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi, Harish Rawat, P. Chidambaram, A.K. Antony, Veerapa Moily, Deepender Singh Hooda and K.C. Venugopal, among others.

ALSO READ: Mufti, Abdullah political personalities, not terrorists: Mamata Banerjee

In a big triumph for the government, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, paving way for the bifurcation of the state into two UTs -- J&K with Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

The Congress has appeared divided on the issue of Article 370 with several senior leaders backing the Narendra Modi-led government on its decision on Kashmir.

ALSO READ: UK calls for calm as British MPs divided over Article 370 revocation

WATCH VIDEO: Congress leader Manish Tiwari and Home Minister Amit Shah's heated debate over Article 370