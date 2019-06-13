Congress warns of direct action if CPI-M leader A.M. Shamsheer not held

Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha member and Congress leader K. Sudhakaran

The Congress on Thursday warned that it will be forced to take law into its hands if CPI-M legislator A.M. Shamsheer, accused of masterminding the attack on a former party leader in Kerala, was not arrested.

A former active member of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), C.O.T. Naseer was attacked on May 19 leading to grave injuries.

Naseer told police that Tellichery MLA Shamsheer was to blame for the attack. Shamsheer had reportedly threatened Naseer in the past.

On Thursday, the Kannur unit of the Congress launched a day-long protest. Its MP K. Muraleedharan said it was surprising that Shamsheer did not speak a word in the Assembly in his defence.

"Usually when an allegation is levelled against any member who is present in the House, he is given a chance to explain his case. But Shamsheer did not speak a word," said Muraleedharan.

Lok Sabha member and Congress leader K. Sudhakaran said: "The police have to take him into custody. If not, the Congress will be forced to take law into its own hands."

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case while two others surrendered in a court near here last week. No action has been taken against Shamsheer.

The CPI-M, which suffered a major blow in the Lok Sabha elections, has appointed an internal committee to investigate the matter.