Coast Guard rescues Indian Army officer from drowning off Goa beach | Video

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued an Army officer at South Goa's Cabo de Rama fort after he slipped on rocks and fell into the rough sea.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at the rocky stretch of beach near the popular Cabo de Rama fort. The army officer, in his early 20s, was swept away by ebbing waves but kept himself afloat in the soaring waves due to inclement weather.

On 13 Jun 19 at around 1400, In a swift rescue operation #CoastGuard helicopter, #CG810 rescued a drowning person 02 Nautical Miles North of Cabo de Rama beach, #Goa.@indiatvnews @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/jBagMtRJ1i — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) June 13, 2019

The Coast Guard helicopter on routine patrol was diverted for search and rescue. On arrival, the rescue team spotted the survivor fighting through the rough waves. The rescue team immediately winched down the rescue hoist to airlift the survivor from sea.

The army officer was then airlifted to the CG Air enclave where a medical team with critical care van was kept ready to evacuate the survivor to the INS Jeevanti.