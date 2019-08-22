Roads blocked as massive protests break out in Tamil Nadu against Chidambaram's arrest

Image Source : PTI Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress stages protest against Chidambaram's arrest

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram spent Wednesday night at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, which he had inaugurated in 2011. The CBI officials, in a dramatic way, had arrested Chidambaram from his residence in Jor Bagh in INX media case. According to the officials, Chidambaram, 73, was kept in suite 5 of the guest house.

It is normal for the agency to keep high security arrested accused in the guest house to ensure proper security and monitoring, the officials said.

Chidambaram, accompanied by the members of the investigation team, was brought to the CBI headquarters at around 10 Wednesday night, they said.

After a thorough medical check-up by a doctor from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he was taken to the room where he spent a quiet night, the officials said. Mostly, they said, he remained silent except answering a few queries as and when questioned by the CBI officers.

His questioning began at nearly 10 am Thursday, under DySP R Parthasarthy who is leading the probe in the alleged corruption in Rs 305 crore clearance given to INX media when he was the Union finance minister, the officials said.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in different parts of Tamil Nadu against the arrest of P Chidambaram.

Workers of the Congress party had assembled in front of the TNCC headquarters in Chennai's Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, Anna Nagar and in Adyar, where they raised slogans against the arrest of Chidambaram.

The protest march near Sathyamoorthy Bhavan was led by senior Congress leaders Kumari Ananthan, Krishnasamy and Gopanna and the protests in Adyar were led by Karate Thiagarajan.

The leaders and main functionaries who were protesting in front of the Sathyamoorthy Bhavan engaged in a road roko too after which they were detained by the police near Anna Salai as they allegedly did not have the required permission for the protest.

Protests were organised in Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikkudi and Trichy also. In Coimbatore city and outskirts, separate protests were organised under senior leaders of the party.

Also Read | How Chidambaram spent his night at CBI HQs

Also Read | Questions that CBI asked Chidambaram after his arrest. Read inside details

Video: P Chidambaram brought to Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in INX Media Case