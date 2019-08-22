How Chidambaram spent his night at CBI HQs

P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former finance minister, had his own struggles through the first night spent at the CBI headquarters post his arrest in the INX media case. Chidambaram's arrest was a dramatic one with CBI sleuths scaling walls of his residence in New Delhi's Jor Bagh after he evaded arrest for days. He was kept in the suite 5 of the CBI guest house on the ground floor. From spending a sleepless night to refusing food, Chidambaram appeared all perturbed throughout the night.

1. Refused food: P Chidambaram was offered food by the sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last night. However, the Congress leader declined to eat anything.

2. Spent quiet night: Chidambaram, post his arrest, was brought to the CBI Headquarter where he chose to remain silent than ever. CBI posed certain questions to him, however, he didn't properly answer any of them.

3. Appeared perturbed: A long and dramatic sequence of events unfolded to evade arrest but Chidambaram couldn't get away easily. At the CBI guest house, Chidambaram appeared perturbed. He was quiet and disturbed. He didn't want to say a lot. Sources said Chidambaram didn't cooperate in the investigation. Notably, it was Chidambaram who inaugurated the CBI Headquarters in 2011. In 2010, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Shah was also sent to jail. Chidambaram was the Home Minister then. Looks like, life has come a full circle for Chidambaram.

4. Non-cooperative in CBI questioning: India TV has learnt through sources that Chidambaram didn't cooperate during his questioning late last night. He did not answer a lot of questions. If at all, he answered in the negative. He chose to remain quiet.

