Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

Bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

The election will be held on September 23 and the counting will take place on the same evening. The notification for the bypolls will be issued on September 5, the Election Commission said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 13:33 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

The Election Commission on Thursday announced bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after Samajwadi Party members resigned to join the BJP.

The election will be held on September 23 and the counting will take place on the same evening.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on September 5, the Commission said.

Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar had resigned earlier this month from their seats and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Their terms were to end on July 7, 2022. 

ALSO READ | AAP to contest assembly bypolls in Punjab

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryArmy wives to raise revenues for war widows in Delhi Next StoryCBDT chief PC Mody gets 1-year extension  