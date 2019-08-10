Gujarat: Building collapses in Nadiad as heavy rains batter state, 4 dead

Four people died on Friday after a three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Nadiad. The incident was reported from Pragatinagar in Kheda district. Several other people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is underway.

Earlier on Friday, water levels at the inter-state Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river reached an all-time high of 131.5 metres with heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area. This forced the authorities to open 22 out of the 30 sluice gates of the reservoir. As much as 96,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) water was being released from the dam with the authorities initiating measures given the possibility of flooding in the nearby villages and low-lying regions in Gujarat's Narmada and Bharuch districts.

Meanwhile, the state administration has drafted 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 of its Gujarat counterpart at different locations in south, central and north Gujarat following heavy widespread rains during the last 24 hours. Several rivers were in spate and water levels in reservoirs across regions were rising.

