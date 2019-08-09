Friday, August 09, 2019
     
Video captures enormity of downpour, floods in Kerala | Watch

A team of ministers are in Wayanad overseeing the operations and by tomorrow (Saturday) morning all will get the required facilities at the relief camps that are being set up across Wayanad district.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2019 22:30 IST
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

Kerala, of late, has been reeling under incessant rainfall -- leading the regular life in the state to come to a halt.

A video from Kozhikode has surfaced on the internet that shows the roads of the Chempukadavu village appearing like a river flowing at full speed.

Watch the video: 

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has reached 28 and over 64,000 people have shifted into 738 relief camps across the rain-battered state.

So far, 20 deaths caused by the floods have been reported across the state. Eight deaths had been reported on Thursday.

There are 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and three teams each of the engineering task force and the Army at work.

