Image Source : PTI Three incidents of bird hit at Vadodara airport in 4 days Representational image

As many as three incidents of bird hit have taken place at the Vadodara airport in the last four days amid the monsoon season, a senior airport official said Friday.

These spate of incidents also led to three aircraft of different airlines getting stuck at the airport, he said.

Small insects, food particles, water bodies that attract birds are found in abundance around the airport premises during the rainy season leading to increase in cases of aircraft suffering bird hit during monsoon season, said Charan Singh, Vadodara airport director.

The airport has reported three incidents of bird hit in the last four days with the onset of monsoon season and city receiving good rainfall, he said.

As a result, three aircraft were stuck at the airport during this period, he added. He said that measures such as bursting crackers before the departure or arrival of aircraft are takento scare away birds from a plane, he said adding however soon after departure they fly back to the same spot again.

