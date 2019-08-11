Bhopal power employees cane-charged

The Bhopal power department irregular employees, who had taken out a rally to demand regularisation of jobs, were caned in Bhopal on Sunday.

They had gathered at the Chinar Park and the police stopped them from coming out. A scuffle ensued and the police baton-charged them.

The employees said the Congress had promised them regularisation of jobs, but nothing had happened so far.

According to an estimate, there are over 40,000 such employees in the power department.

