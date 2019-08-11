Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Eid fever: Goat with name of Allah 'inscribed' on it commands astonishing price of Rs 8 Lakh

Eid fever: Goat with name of Allah 'inscribed' on it commands astonishing price of Rs 8 Lakh

As festive spirit of Eid al-Adha grips the nation, markets selling sacrificial animals like goats are filled with prospective buyers. The goat, named Salman, has price tag of Rs 8 lakh!

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2019 21:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Eid fever: Goat with name of Allah 'inscribed' on it commands astonishing price of Rs 8 Lakh  

As festive spirit of Eid al-Adha grips the nation, markets selling sacrificial animals like goats are filled with prospective buyers. The prices are skyrocketing. However, probably nothing can compete with this goat in a market in Gorakhpur. 

The goat, named Salman, has price tag of Rs 8 lakh!

Reason? It is being believed that the goat is 'blessed' as it has a natural mark resembling the word 'Allah' when written in Urdu.

According to Mohammad Nizamuddin, goat's owner, the Urdu inscription of "Allah" the goat's body makes it special. Not only this, he had been spending Rs 800 per day for taking care of the goat, which is more than his own daily expenses. 

"There is Allah written on its body. We spend Rs 800 on it daily, much more than we spend on us. It weighs 95 kg," Mohammad Nizamuddin said.

Also Read | Few takers for sacrificial goats this Eid in Kashmir

Also Read | Ahead of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir announces measures to help state employees. Check full list

Also Read | IB issues terror alert ahead of Eid

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolice, law and order to be under Centre in UT of J&K, land under elected government