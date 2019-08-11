Image Source : ANI Eid fever: Goat with name of Allah 'inscribed' on it commands astonishing price of Rs 8 Lakh

As festive spirit of Eid al-Adha grips the nation, markets selling sacrificial animals like goats are filled with prospective buyers. The prices are skyrocketing. However, probably nothing can compete with this goat in a market in Gorakhpur.

The goat, named Salman, has price tag of Rs 8 lakh!

Reason? It is being believed that the goat is 'blessed' as it has a natural mark resembling the word 'Allah' when written in Urdu.

According to Mohammad Nizamuddin, goat's owner, the Urdu inscription of "Allah" the goat's body makes it special. Not only this, he had been spending Rs 800 per day for taking care of the goat, which is more than his own daily expenses.

"There is Allah written on its body. We spend Rs 800 on it daily, much more than we spend on us. It weighs 95 kg," Mohammad Nizamuddin said.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, a goat named 'Salman' has gone on sale in Gorakhpur. Its owner Mohammad Nizamuddin has quoted the price of Rs 8 lakh for the goat; says, "there is Allah written on its body. We spend Rs 800 on it daily, much more than we spend on us. It weighs 95 kg" pic.twitter.com/r9LTnSWR8b — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2019

Also Read | Few takers for sacrificial goats this Eid in Kashmir

Also Read | Ahead of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir announces measures to help state employees. Check full list

Also Read | IB issues terror alert ahead of Eid