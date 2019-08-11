Image Source : FILE PHOTO IB issues terror alert ahead of Eid

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued an alert about Islamic State (IS) and ISI-backed terrorist groups planning attacks in India on the occasion of Eid on Monday.

In a confidential report issued to state police units and police headquarters on Friday, the IB said that ISI-backed jehadi groups may carry out terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country around Eid.

According to sources, the Islamic State and Pakistan-backed pro-radical terrorist organisations may target crowded places such as bus stops, railway stations, airports and other important places.

Top IB sources said that even though the IS has not been able to spread terror in India for a long time, the government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir has left it enraged.

Of late, there have been reports of the presence of some sleeper modules backed by Taliban in India. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had recently carried out raids in several states, including Kerala, to look for terror cells allegedly linked to the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka that leftover 250 people dead.

