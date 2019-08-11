Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling Nehru a 'criminal'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Sunday slammed former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru a "criminal".

"India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, known as the creator of modern India, who fought for independence, whose work and contribution to the country is unforgettable, calling him a criminal 55 years after his death is objectionable and condemnable," Kamal Nath tweeted in Hindi.

देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं.जवाहरलाल नेहरू जिन्हें आधुनिक भारत का निर्माता कहा जाता है,जिन्होंने आज़ादी के लिये संघर्ष किया,जिनके किये गये कार्य व देश हित में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है।

उनको मृत्यु के 55 वर्ष पश्चात् आज अपराधी कह कर संबोधित करना,बेहद आपत्तिजनक व निंदनीय है। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 11, 2019

Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, called Nehru a criminal and said whole Kashmir would have been ours if he had not declared a ceasefire. Addressing party workers in Odisha on Saturday, he had said, "Nehru is a criminal when it comes to the Kashmir issue. It was because of him that we lost one-third of Kashmir to Pakistan". He went on to say, "when Indian forces were chasing out Pakistanis from Kashmir, Nehru declared a ceasefire and took the matter to the UN".

