Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling Nehru a 'criminal'

  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday slammed former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru a "criminal".

Bhopal Published on: August 11, 2019 23:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Sunday slammed former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru a "criminal".

"India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, known as the creator of modern India, who fought for independence, whose work and contribution to the country is unforgettable, calling him a criminal 55 years after his death is objectionable and condemnable," Kamal Nath tweeted in Hindi.

Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, called Nehru a criminal and said whole Kashmir would have been ours if he had not declared a ceasefire. Addressing party workers in Odisha on Saturday, he had said, "Nehru is a criminal when it comes to the Kashmir issue. It was because of him that we lost one-third of Kashmir to Pakistan". He went on to say, "when Indian forces were chasing out Pakistanis from Kashmir, Nehru declared a ceasefire and took the matter to the UN".

 
 

