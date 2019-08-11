Image Source : PTI Generator coach of Puri-bound Dhauli Express catches fire, no casualty (Representational Image)

The generator coach of Howrah-bound Dhauli Express caught fire at Soro railway station in Odisha on Sunday but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

No one was hurt as the affected coach was immediately detached from the train and fire brigade was called which swung into action to douse the flame, they said.

The train was detained at Soro for about an hour.

The fire was detected after smoke emanating from the generator coach of the train from Puri was noticed at Soro station in Balasore district in the afternoon, they said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the officials said, adding that the train left for its destination after thorough checking.

Also Read | Mumbai: Local train derails near Thane, services on Trans-Harbour line affected | Updates

Also Read | Delhi: 15 trains delayed due to snag at Okhla station

Also Read | Delayed by 4.5 hours, Samjhauta Express arrives in Delhi day after Pakistan suspended train service