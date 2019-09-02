Move over Chandrayaan, check out this 'astronaut' doing moonwalk on potholed Bengaluru road | Video

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB 'Astronaut' doing the moonwalk on Bengaluru potholes

Just as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 is inching closer to landing on the moon, a hilarious video of a man in spacesuit has gone viral. The 'astronaut' can be seen doing the moonwalk on pothole-filled roads of Bengaluru.

The video has been shared by Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy. The video has been shot on Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru.

In the initial few seconds, it almost feels like the video has been shot on the surface of the moon, courtesy the pothole-ridden road which the authorities are supposed to have repaired.

"Hello BBMP Commissioner," Nanjundaswamy has captioned the video.

The funny video has Twitterati in splits. Check out the reactions,

"ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful Moon mission in 2022," a Twitter user commented on the video.

"Nice initiative to make the government work," wrote another user.

"Chandrayaan has mistakenly landed in Bengaluru by mistaking it for Moon as the craters resemble those on Moon," tweeted one user.

