Monday, September 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Move over Chandrayaan, check out this 'astronaut' doing moonwalk on potholed Bengaluru road | Video

Move over Chandrayaan, check out this 'astronaut' doing moonwalk on potholed Bengaluru road | Video

Just as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 is inching closer to landing on the moon, a hilarious video of a man in spacesuit has gone viral. The 'astronaut' can be seen doing the moonwalk on pothole-filled roads of Bengaluru.

T Raghavan T Raghavan
Bengaluru Updated on: September 02, 2019 18:52 IST
'Astronaut' doing the moonwalk on Bengaluru potholes
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

'Astronaut' doing the moonwalk on Bengaluru potholes

Just as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 is inching closer to landing on the moon, a hilarious video of a man in spacesuit has gone viral. The 'astronaut' can be seen doing the moonwalk on pothole-filled roads of Bengaluru. 

The video has been shared by Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy. The video has been shot on Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru.

In the initial few seconds, it almost feels like the video has been shot on the surface of the moon, courtesy the pothole-ridden road which the authorities are supposed to have repaired.

"Hello BBMP Commissioner," Nanjundaswamy has captioned the video.

The funny video has Twitterati in splits. Check out the reactions,

"ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful Moon mission in 2022," a Twitter user commented on the video. 

"Nice initiative to make the government work," wrote another user. 

"Chandrayaan has mistakenly landed in Bengaluru by mistaking it for Moon as the craters resemble those on Moon," tweeted one user. 

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2 will make landing on Moon's South Pole. Here's why it is significant

ALSO READ | What time Chandrayaan 2 will make moon landing?

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, gets ever closer to the moon

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAustralian leader meets Kejriwal to discuss health, infrastructure Next StoryRavidas temple: Muslim groups support Dalit community demand, joint protest on Sept 15  