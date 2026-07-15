Netanyahu warns Tehran: 'Any future Iranian attack on Israel will be met with harsh retaliation'

Tel Aviv:

Amid escalating tension in West Asia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct and severe warning to Tehran, stating that any future Iranian attack on Israel will be met with an overwhelmingly harsh retaliation. Benjamin Netanyahu said this during his address at the Negev Conference in the southern city of Dimona. He also released a stern warning for the Iranian leadership, stating, "Don't count on there being silence if you attack us. Don't count on a replay; it will be a different broadcast--one far more powerful".

We are prepared for any scenario: Netanyahu

Her also asserted that Israel's defence and security apparatus is fully prepared for any escalation in the region."We are prepared for any scenario. I can tell you only one thing, and I will say this to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on it being quiet if you attack us," Netanyahu said, according to the PMO statement.

"Do not count on a rerun. Because it will not be a rerun, and that was already powerful enough. This will be a different event, much more powerful,” he said.

Netanyahu says Israel fundamentally shifted its rules of engagement regarding hostile actions

He also emphasised that his country has fundamentally shifted its rules of engagement regarding hostile actions directed by Tehran or its regional affiliates."The days when someone hurts us and we do not strike them back twofold are over," Netanyahu warned.

"We did this to the Axis of Evil in Iran, and we will continue to do so to anyone who harms us. That is what we do,” he added.

The sharp warning from Benjamin Netanyahu comes amid a volatile security landscape in West Asia, marked by the recent collapse of regional ceasefires and a renewed cycle of military hostilities.

Escalating hostilities triggered sharp military responses across the Gulf

It is significant to note that the escalating hostilities triggered sharp diplomatic and military responses across the Gulf, as Bahrain announced its air defence systems intercepted a wave of "sinful" Iranian aerial attacks, while Qatar condemned a Houthi ballistic missile strike on Saudi Arabia, and Oman issued an urgent call for all parties to respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the most direct escalation, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its forces successfully intercepted and neutralised multiple hostile inputs launched by Tehran targeting civilian areas early Tuesday morning.

"With a solid will and high combat readiness, the Air Defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force confronted, intercepted, and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks this morning, Tuesday, July 14, 2026," the General Command stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read:

Trump says US 'taking control' of Hormuz, to be paid for 'guarding' it; reinstates Iran blockade