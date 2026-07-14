Indian crew member killed after Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz.

Dubai:

The UAE’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday said two of its oil tankers have been targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz. An Indian national crew member was killed in the attack on the Mombasa tanker, with eight people wounded, it added. In a post on X, UAE Ministry of Defence stated that the national tankers 'Mombasa' and 'Al Bahiyah' were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

Attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member: UAE

The ministry further confirmed the attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and injured 8 others, including six Indian and two Ukrainian nationals.

Material damage was reported on both vessels due to fires, which have been brought under control. The UAE condemned the attack as a serious violation of international law and reserved its right to respond.

Four crew members suffer serious wounds

Among the injured ones, four suffered serious wounds and six of the wounded were Indian nationals, while the remaining two were Ukrainians, the ministry said in a statement.

It should be noted that the missile strikes triggered fires on both tankers and caused significant damage. However, crew members managed to contain the fire and prevented a larger disaster in one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

UAE condemned the attack and described it as a grave violation of international law and warned that it reserved the right to respond. The ministry further added that the country would take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security and maritime interests. Notably, the attack from Iran comes amid mounting tensions in the Gulf as the conflict between the United States and Iran intensifies.

Trump says US is reinstating blockade in Strait of Hormuz

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and, in a seeming policy reversal, will charge other ships for safe passage. Iran has insisted it controls the critical waterway, as another exchange of fire threatened a return to all-out war.

The US had until now said the strait should remain open to all without tolls, as it was before the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Any attempt by the US or Iran to charge fees would violate global norms on freedom of navigation and raise tensions, likely causing further economic disruption far beyond the region.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 7.8% to $81.92 a barrel on Monday, still well below the nearly $120 reached at the height of the war. Exchanges of fire in recent days, sparked by Iranian attacks on ships, had already cast further doubt on the interim peace deal reached last month. Washington had lifted a blockade it imposed in mid-April as part of that deal, which also called for the strait to be fully reopened.

"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE," Trump said on social media. "All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait."

The US President said the US would be "reimbursed" by 20% of the value of cargo to help cover "any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security." The US military said it will resume its blockade of Iranian ports Tuesday at 4 pm.

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Trump says US 'taking control' of Hormuz, to be paid for 'guarding' it; reinstates Iran blockade