Be honest, Kashmir was never yours, Islamic scholar to Pakistan

Kashmir was never a part of Pakistan, or will be a part of it, a controversial Islamic scholar has told Pakistan, asking it to face the situation with "honesty".

"Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India. Muslims converting from Hinduism to Islam... doesn't change the fact that the entire region is Hindu Land. India is older than Islam let alone Pakistan. Be honest..," Imam Mohamad Tawhidi said in a tweet.

Tawhidi, whose Twitter handle "@imam of peace", describes him as a "peace advocate", a "reformist imam", and "national bestselling author", who rejects extremists, and both the far-left/far-right", had even earlier said his position was consistent that Kashmir was "Hindu land" that never belonged to Pakistan, and he re-affirmed this during his last visit to India.

