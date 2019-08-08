Watch | Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in river Ganga in Hapur

Image Source : ANI Bansuri immerses Sushma Swaraj's ashes in Ganga river in Hapur | Watch video

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj, immersed her mother's ashes in Ganga river in Hapur on Thursday.

Sushma's husband Swaraj Kaushal also accompanied his daughter in the ceremony.

#WATCH: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, immerses her mother's ashes in Ganga river in Hapur. Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal is also accompanying her. pic.twitter.com/mMTdW559kg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2019

Swaraj died at the age of 67. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 6 after suffering a cardiac arrest, where she was declared dead.

Swaraj was a prominent face of woman representation in Indian politics, Sushma Swaraj has also been a core member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Swaraj was the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana at just 25 years of age. She was also the first woman chief minister of Delhi besides being the first minister to advocate ‘digital diplomacy’.

Sushma Swaraj became the external affairs minister in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26. She held the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting, Telecommunications, Health and Family Welfare, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Union Cabinet.

