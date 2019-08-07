Sushma Swaraj's compassion for those in need won her respect: Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at All India Institute of Medical Sciences following cardiac arrest.

Outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying her responsiveness and compassion for people in need won her the respect of people around the world.

In a letter to Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of your wife, Sushma Swaraj ji. We have lost an extraordinary parliamentarian and a gifted orator."

Praising Sushma Swaraj for helping the Indian citizens across the globe, the Congress leader said, "In her stint as the External Affairs Minister, her responsiveness and compassion for people in need won her the respect of people around the world. Even her personal ailments did not diminish her public spiritedness."

"You and your daughter Bansuri are in my thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. Sushma ji's legacy will live on and continue to touch the lives of millions of Indians," Rahul said.

"I wish you peace and courage in this hour of grief," the Congress leader said.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at All India Institute of Medical Sciences following cardiac arrest.