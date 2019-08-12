Monday, August 12, 2019
     
  IN PICS: Atari Railway Station in Pakistan deserted after India cancels Samjhauta Express operations

IN PICS: Atari Railway Station in Pakistan deserted after India cancels Samjhauta Express operations

As its impact, Atari Railway Station on Sunday was seen deserted with all most no sign of human around it. The platforms and immigration halls in the pictures can be seen desolated.

New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2019 0:19 IST
Atari Railway Station deserted after India cancels
Atari Railway Station deserted after India cancels Samjhauta Express operations

After Pakistan's announcement to cancel Samjhauta Link Express train service, running between Delhi and Atari, India too, on Sunday, suspended Samjhauta Link Express operations on its side

The impact has been immediate, Atari Railway Station on Sunday was deserted. Platforms and immigration halls on the station literally had no one.in the pictures can be seen desolated. Take a look.

Platform number 1, Atari Railway Station, Pakistan

 

The Railway Ministry has announced that refund will be issued.  

Immigration hall, Atari Railway Station

 

"Consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel Samjhauta Express running between Lahore and Atari... The link express train running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said.

Atari Railway Station

 

The Samjhauta Express last arrived at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Friday after the cross-border peace train was permanently suspended by Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370.

Platform number 2, Atari Railway Station, Pakistan

The Samjhauta Express ran twice a week from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station. 

Atari Railway Station

The train service was suspended earlier this year as well after military tensions escalated between the two neighbours following the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike.

