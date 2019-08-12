IN PICS: Atari Railway Station in Pakistan deserted after India cancels Samjhauta Express operations

After Pakistan's announcement to cancel Samjhauta Link Express train service, running between Delhi and Atari, India too, on Sunday, suspended Samjhauta Link Express operations on its side
The impact has been immediate, Atari Railway Station on Sunday was deserted. Platforms and immigration halls on the station literally had no one.in the pictures can be seen desolated. Take a look.
The Railway Ministry has announced that refund will be issued.
"Consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel Samjhauta Express running between Lahore and Atari... The link express train running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said.
The Samjhauta Express last arrived at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Friday after the cross-border peace train was permanently suspended by Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370.
The Samjhauta Express ran twice a week from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.
The train service was suspended earlier this year as well after military tensions escalated between the two neighbours following the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike.
