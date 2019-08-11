India suspends Samjhauta Link Express operations, passengers to get money refunded

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India cancels Samjhauta Link Express

Days after Pakistan announced to cancel the Samjhauta Express, India on Sunday suspended Samjhauta Link Express running between Delhi and Atari. Over 100 passengers, who were set to board the train from Atari, got their money refunded by the Railway ministry.

"In Consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel Samjhauta Express running between Lahore and Atari... The link express train running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said.

Pakistan on Thursday announced that it is permanently discontinuing the bi-weekly Samjhauta Express train service as part of downgrading diplomatic ties with India following New Delhi's revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Samjhauta Express arrived at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Friday, in what is likely to be its last run for a while after the cross-border peace train was permanently suspended by Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370.

The train, with 110 passengers on board, was late by over four and a half hours. It was earlier scheduled to arrive at the Old Delhi Railway Station at 3.30 a.m. but arrived only at 8.05 a.m.

The Samjhauta Express ran twice a week from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

The train service was suspended earlier this year after military tensions escalated between the two neighbours following the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike.

