Guwahati gears up for Ambubachi mela, to set up 330 water taps for devotees

Image Source : PTI Sadhus taking out a procession on the eve of Ambubachi Mela, at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. (Representational image)

With the Ambubachi Mela knocking on the door, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is ready to set up 330 water taps in and around Kamakhya Temple for convenience of the devotees.

According to local media reports, GMC is responsible for ensuring water supply, adequate lighting, proper cleanliness of the camps and temple premises, sufficient manpower for cleaning works, etc.

The Municipal Corporation has already begun work for setting up of the pipes. It has begun. It has also informed that it will increase the number of garbage carriers in the temple area to ensure the hygiene and cleanliness in the area.

The four-day Mela will start from June 22 and will end on June 26.

Atleast 58 workers along with 10 supervisors will be on duty during the mela, according to the GMC.

As per reports, Public Health Engineering Department will be providing drinking water in plastic pouches during the event days. In addition, to ensure food safety, officials from the Food Safety department and the Public Health Laboratory has been appointed.