Abdul Karim Tunda undergoes cataract surgery at Ghaziabad hospital

Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, one of India's most-wanted terrorists and mastermind of over 40 bombings in the country, underwent a cataract surgery at MMG District Hospital on Wednesday, an official said.

He was one of the 20 terrorists India had asked Pakistan to hand over after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Tunda was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.

Tunda, who is lodged in the Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, was admitted in a private ward of the hospital by the prison administration in compliance with court orders.

Police personnel and a platoon of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed inside and outside the district hospital, Kumar said.

Syed Abdul Karim Tunda, suspected LeT bomb expert, was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He is also suspected of involvement in some other blast cases across the country, some of which are still pending.

