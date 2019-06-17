29 journalists conferred with Matri Shree Media Awards

Twenty-nine journalists from print and electronic media were Sunday felicitated with Matri Shree Media Awards for their contribution towards journalism.

Apart from media personalities, a social activist has also presented the Bharat Mata shield at the 44th Matri Shree media award ceremony organized.

Working President of Punjab Kesari Delhi Swadesh Bhushan Jain and Chairman of the Committee Ashok Aggarwal, Harish Chopra, Ankush Aggarwal, Chetan Sharma, Ramesh Bajaj, Vishal Rana and Kailash Agrawal presented the shield and a pen to the winners.

Namita from PTI Bhasha, PTI photo journalist Durga Pasad Mishra, Agraj Pratap Singh (UNI), Jitender Kumar (Univarta), Poonam Gaur (Navbharat Times), Ravi Bhushan Dwivedi (Sandhya Times) and Kunal Kashyap (Punjab Kesari), Sandeep Ashwario Chief Cartoonist (Times of India) won the honour this year.

A former mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Adesh Gupta was also felicitated for his contribution to social service.

Bollywood film 'Badhai Ho' was also presented the Bharat Mata shield. The Matri Shree Media Awards was constituted during the Emergency. The first award was presented to journalist Lala Jagat Narayan.