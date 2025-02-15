Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will Maharashtra frame laws against 'love jihad' soon? Fadnavis govt forms 7-member panel

Mumbai: In a latest development, the Maharashtra government on Saturday formed a seven-member committee to examine the legal framework for a potential law against forced religious conversions and cases of "love jihad". The committee, headed by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Verma, will include senior officials from key departments, such as women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday, the committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions.

The committee will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states. Accordingly, it will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage. Speaking on the development, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the state government is taking strict steps to curb incidents of "love jihad" in the state.

Lodha, the joint guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the step. "Love jihad is a serious issue, and the state government is working towards preventing such incidents. The committee established to address cases of love jihad will work for the protection of women and preservation of cultural values," he said.

Lodha said he had set up the Interfaith Marriage Coordination Committee, which played a significant role in highlighting such incidents, when he was in charge of the Women and Child Development Department in the Eknath Shinde dispensation.

Talking about some incidents in Mumbai and surrounding areas, Lodha said, "Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by Aftab Amin. Rupali Chandanshive was killed by Iqbal Sheikh. Poonam Kshirsagar was murdered by Nizam Khan. Yashashree Shinde from Uran was killed by Dawood Sheikh.Sonam Shukla from Malad lost her life at the hands of Shahjib Ansari."

How can one refute the love jihad issue when such incidents have taken place, he asked. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said love and marriage are personal choices and it would be better if the government focuses on economic issues.

The growth rate and consumption have reduced, the Baramati MP claimed. "If the economy is impacted, then the entire country will suffer," Sule added.