Why the Mumbai Mayor post cannot go to the ST category this time: Know what the rules say Only two seats have been reserved for the ST category in the Mumbai civic elections, making the mayor’s post ineligible for ST reservation. The rule requires more than three ST-reserved seats to allocate the mayor's seat to this category.

Mumbai:

The process of electing mayors is now set to begin in all 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. As all eyes are on the reservation categories for the mayoral posts, it is to be noted here that only two seats have been reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Mumbai, which means the mayor's post will not be reserved for an ST candidate this time. The rules state that if a municipal corporation has three or fewer seats reserved for the ST category, the mayor's post cannot fall under the same category.

Mumbai has a total of 227 seats and if more than three were reserved for the ST category, the mayor could have been chosen from this segment. However, with only two seats marked for ST candidates in this year's election, the mayor's post will now go to another category.

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray

This development has dampened the expectations of Uddhav Thackeray, who was hoping for a favourable reservation allocation. Last week, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said if God is willing, the party could have its mayor in Mumbai. His statement had come a day after the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine won the civic elections in the financial capital.

He said the BJP wants to mortgage Mumbai and won the polls by betrayal, adding that Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. Thackeray said it's his dream to install Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised. "They (BJP) have registered victory by betrayal for mortgaging Mumbai. Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. The battle has not ended, but it has just begun," Thackeray added.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections

In Maharashtra, 29 Municipal Corporations underwent elections on January 15, with counting of votes on January 16. The Mahayuti managed to sweep most of the civic bodies, including the ones in Mumbai, triumphing over the Thackeray brothers; Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, beating the NCP factions despite them coming together to contest elections; Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and Ulhasnagar. Congress recorded a victory in Latur, claiming 43 seats, while the Sena-UBT and Congress alliance won Parbhani.

