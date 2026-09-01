Ganpati idols below six feet height must be immersed in artificial ponds in Mumbai

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday (September 1) announced that, in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives, idols of Lord Ganesha measuring less than six feet in height will have to be immersed in artificial ponds during this year's Ganesh festival. The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on September 14.

The civic body said it has made the necessary arrangements for the immersion of idols below six feet in artificial ponds. The announcement came after a review meeting at the BMC headquarters attended by civic officials, representatives of Ganesh mandals and idol makers.

As per the High Court's August 20, 2026 directions, its July 24, 2025 order will have to be followed until the final decision in the public interest litigation, the BMC said.

348 immersion sites in Mumbai

The BMC has made available 281 artificial immersion ponds, along with 44 beaches and jetties and 23 natural lakes, taking the total number of immersion sites across Mumbai to 348. The locations of the artificial ponds will also be shared with citizens through QR codes and Google Maps.

To ensure safety and smooth immersion arrangements, the civic body will deploy 1,132 lifeguards, 85 ambulances, 34 cranes and 10 motor boats. It will also install 498 nirmalya collection bins, 326 nirmalya dumpers, and 6,052 floodlights and searchlights at the immersion sites, officials said.

Preparations have also been carried out along the routes used for bringing and immersing idols. The BMC said 4,279 potholes and 171 drain covers were repaired across 506 roads.

In addition, obstructing cables were removed at 281 locations, while tree pruning was carried out at 515 spots, officials said.

To promote an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, the BMC has provided 858 tonnes of shadu clay and 25,400 litres of eco-friendly paint free of cost to idol makers.

Through its online single-window system, 1,136 idol makers have so far been granted permissions. As of September 1, the civic body has received 1,885 applications from Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals for the 2026 festival, with the applications being scrutinised by the police and civic authorities.

Free health check-up camps

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced that free health check-up camps will be organised at or near public Ganapati mandals under the 'Shree Ganesha Arogyacha' initiative during the festival. The camps will include general health and eye check-ups, distribution of spectacles to those requiring them and breast cancer screening for women.

The mayor also directed officials to ensure parking facilities for devotees and uninterrupted movement during idol arrival and immersion. She asked officials to inspect roads and traffic signals and keep women's facilities, including 'Hirkani' rooms and toilets, open round the clock at locations witnessing large gatherings.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, other civic office-bearers and senior BMC officials, police and traffic department officials, and representatives of various Ganapati festival coordination committees, including the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti and Mumbai Suburban Ganesh Utsav Samanvay Samiti.

(With PTI inputs)

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