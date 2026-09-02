Maharashtra scraps 70-year-old mandatory Hindi language test for government employees

The Maharashtra government has officially decided to cancel the 70-year-old mandatory Hindi language test for state government employees. This Hindi proficiency exam has been in place since the 1950s. According to the government, conducting a Hindi test is not appropriate under the Maharashtra Official Language Act, as all government work has been conducted in Marathi since Maharashtra's formation.

"Considering the provisions of the Maharashtra Official Language Act and the current nature of government operations, it is not appropriate to continue the requirement for Hindi language examinations. The use of Hindi in government business is negligible, and correspondence with the Central Government and other states is primarily conducted in English," the government said in a notification.

The government said that this new Government Resolution (GR) will supersede all previous GRs, circulars, and orders issued on this subject.

Why was this exam compulsory?

Before the state of Maharashtra was established, the then government mandated the use of Hindi in official work and required government employees to pass a Hindi language test. Since Maharashtra's formation, Marathi has been the primary language used for all government work.

Examination was stayed in May

This examination used to be held twice a year, with approximately 2,000 to 2,500 employees appearing for it.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marathi language activists had strongly opposed the exam and threatened to launch an agitation. They alleged that this was an attempt to impose Hindi.

In May, Uday Samant, the Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language in the Government of Maharashtra, had stayed the examination scheduled for June 28.

7,750 auto, taxi drivers fail Marathi proficiency test

Meanwhile, 7,750 auto-rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra failed the Marathi proficiency exam. According to data provided by the Maharashtra government, more than 25,000 autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra are yet to obtain certification under the state government's Marathi language training program.

The government set the deadline for auto-taxi drivers in Maharashtra to learn Marathi as August 15, 2026. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said there will be no extension of the August 15 deadline for autorickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi. Drivers who have failed the Marathi language exam will have to appear for the assessment again.

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