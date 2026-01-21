Kishori Pednekar, former Mayor, elected as Shiv Sena-UBT group leader in BMC Pednekar's appointment unfolds amid a fierce battle for Mumbai's influential mayor position, following the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance's recent sweep that shattered the Thackeray family's three-decade grip on India's wealthiest civic body.

Mumbai:

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been elected as the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), giving Uddhav Thackeray’s faction an experienced face at the helm in the civic body. Her appointment comes at a sensitive political moment on Wednesday (January 21), with the battle for the Mumbai mayor’s post intensifying and alliances under pressure.

Role and significance of Pednekar’s elevation

As group leader, Pednekar will coordinate the strategy, floor management, and political stand of all Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators inside the BMC. This position makes her the key voice of Uddhav Thackeray’s camp in debates on governance, finances, and policy, and crucial in any negotiations or confrontations with the ruling Mahayuti (BJP–Shiv Sena) bloc. Her prior experience as mayor gives her visibility, administrative familiarity, and credibility among party workers and officials.

Chosen amid high-voltage Mayor race

Pednekar’s elevation coincides with a tense contest for the powerful post of Mumbai mayor, after the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance ended the Thackeray family’s long dominance over the country’s richest civic body in the recent polls. With BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena together commanding a clear majority and Uddhav’s faction relegated to the opposition, a seasoned leader like Pednekar helps the UBT camp project unity and resilience despite losing control of the BMC.

Phone-tapping allegations add to political heat

The backdrop to her election is charged by allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who has accused the BJP of tapping the phones of its own corporators as well as Shiv Sena members kept in a luxury hotel. According to Raut, corporators are under constant surveillance and the choice of Mumbai’s next mayor is being “decided from Delhi,” which he calls an insult to Maharashtra. The BJP has strongly denied these charges, arguing it has full confidence in its corporators and accusing the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government of similar conduct.

Thackeray vs Mahayuti: BMC as political battleground

The BJP–Shinde alliance’s victory in the BMC- winning 89 and 29 seats respectively- has ensured that the next mayor will come from the Mahayuti camp, ending nearly three decades of uninterrupted Thackeray influence over Mumbai’s civic politics. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has repeatedly asserted that the next mayor will be from the alliance, while also hinting at a Shiv Sena face in honour of Bal Thackeray’s birth centenary.

Within this new power balance, Pednekar’s job will be to rally the Shiv Sena (UBT) bench, sharpen opposition to the ruling bloc, and keep Uddhav Thackeray’s presence alive in the BMC despite the numbers deficit.