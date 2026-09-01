Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrests Rituja Patil in MPSC Drug Inspector paper leak case

Mumbai:

In a significant development, Maharashtra MPSC Drug Inspector paper leak case candidate and beneficiary Rituja Patil was on Tuesday arrested and sent to custody of Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Notably, Rituja Patil, was taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell team from Nandurbar today. Rituja Patil was a candidate for the MPSC Drug Inspector exam and had secured 7th rank in the provisional merit list. According to the investigation, he had allegedly received the leaked paper before the exam and was advised to deliberately get 10 questions wrong to avoid suspicion. With the custody of Rituza, the number of accused so far arrested/detained in the case has risen to seven.

Last week, six people, including three Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) officials, were arrested in connection with alleged question paper leak of the 2026 Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination which has now been cancelled.

Three MPSC officials were arrsted last week

The accused, one of them an under secretary of the commission, were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch, officials said, even as the MPSC cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a preliminary inquiry into alleged malpractice in the screening examination conducted earlier this year.

Last week, the MPSC decided to conduct a fresh examination for the posts, saying the step was necessary for ensuring that all candidates get a fair and equal opportunity, and for maintaining the confidence of candidates in the recruitment process by safeguarding the integrity, transparency and impartiality of its examinations.

Here's what MPSC said on cancellation of exam process

The MPSC said that the cancellation of the process means that even candidates who had cleared the screening examination and subsequently appeared for interviews will have to take the fresh examination. Of the total, 485 candidates were eligible for appointment to the posts.

In a similar development, the Mumbai Crime Branch, probing the alleged question paper leak, made quick arrests. The arrested accused were identified as MPSC's Assistant Section Officers Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe, commission's under secretary Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendwe, director of Kautilya Academy in Nandurbar Pravin Dilip Patil, and two alleged co-conspirators, Amrut Namdeo Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil, Crime Branch officials said.

Notably, these accused allegedly accessed the questions ahead of the test, compiled them into a separate set, and distributed it to unauthorised persons, they said. It should be noted that the case is related to the offline screening test conducted on March 22 for the posts of Drug Inspector (Group-B) under the FDA.

Police says experts had set questionsm under strict confidentiality protocols

After probe into the matter, police said experts had set the question papers under strict confidentiality protocols. However, the suspects allegedly breached the confidential process, obtained the questions prior to the examination, compiled a duplicate set, and circulated it among unauthorised individuals.

Preliminary investigations stated that a breach in the confidentiality surrounding the MPSC examination process. Following a complaint filed by Mangesh Desai, Police Inspector attached to the Property Cell of the Crime Branch, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.