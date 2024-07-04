Team India's victory parade: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, THESE roads to be closed | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indias captain Rohit Sharma walks to receive the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup

Team India's victory parade: Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the victory parade of the Indian Cricket Team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion. The Men in Blue will take part in an open bus victory parade followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the roadshow of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The victorious team will participate in an open bus roadshow followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi. The victory procession will take place between 5 and 7 pm, from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium.

As a large number of cricket fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident. The entire route of the victory procession will see heavy police deployment, with a high number of security personnel also stationed inside the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Police traffic advisory

"In view of Victory Rally of Indian Cricket team, the traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July," the police said.

"Users are advised to use alternate route via Churchgate, M.K. road, Metro Junction to Princess Street flyover towards north bound journey. The South bound traffic towards Wankhede Stadium also likely to be congested. Requested to plan journey accordingly," it added.

Mumbai Police DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde on Wednesday in a video statement said, “Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road. Also, a victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm. Kindly try to use the public transport system to avoid traffic congestion.”

Check routes to avoid

NS Road (North Bound): All types of vehicles will be prohibited except emergency vehicles – from NCPA to Meghdoot Bridge aka Princess Street Bridge.

Alternative Route: Commuters can travel via Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - right turn by Maharshi Karve Road – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) – Marine Lines – Charni Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and proceed to the destination. The another alternative route is via Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction taking a left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil – CTO Junction – to their destination.

N.S Road (South Bound): The route will be closed from Meghdoot Bridge to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction).

Alternative Routes: People can opt for Kemps Corner Bridge via Nana Chowk. The second alternative is from RTI Junction, left turn to NS Patkar Marg – Pandit Paluskar Chowk – left turn to SVP Road, right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk and proceed via Maharshi Karve Road. The third alternative is from Vinoly Chowpatty Junction via Maharshi Karve Road. Another one is from Princess Street Bridge, a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg – Vardhman Chowk.

Veer Nariman Road (North Bound): The north bound Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will remain closed for all vehicles.

Alternative Route: Proceed via Maharshi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines-Charni Road and then to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha Road: Dinshaw Vacha Road North bound from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal BabunaChowk (Marine plaza Junction) will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Travel via Maharshi Karve road -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Madam Cama Road: North bound remain closed from all types of vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk( Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk (Air India Junction).

Alternative Route: Proceed via Maharshi Karve Road- Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)-- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) --Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg: North bound from sakhar bhavan junction to N S Roadwill be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: From Hotel Trident’s exit gate take a right turn to Sakhar Bhavan junction. Then go to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Usha Mehta chowk-Free Press circle.

Vinay K Shah Marg: North bound from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk--NS Road vinay kshah marg leading to the road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Motorists can take Ramnath Goenka Marg to Sakhar bhavan junction and then take a right turn to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and proceed to Free Press circle.

