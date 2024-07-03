BCCI unveils victory parade in Mumbai on July 4 to celebrate team India's T20 World Cup 2024 success

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian cricket team players with BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Barbados on June 29, 2024

Indian men's cricket team is set to celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 success with fans in Mumbai on July 4. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed a victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the Men in Blue after the team's arrival in India on Thursday.

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win!" Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date!"

The BCCI organised a special flight after a hurricane in Barbados disrupted Team India's travel plans to return home. The Indian contingent of 70 members finally departed from Barbados on July 3 and will reach New Delhi at 6 am on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised a welcome reception at his residence at 11 am on Thursday and then the World Cup-winning heroes will head to Mumbai. The BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has confirmed a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium after a victory parade at 5 pm. The BCCI will felicitate all team members, including coaches and support staff, and will award them a cash prize of INR 125 crore as announced earlier.

"The Prime Minister has organised a reception for the team at his residence at 11 am. After this, they will leave for Mumbai on a special flight, where a roadshow has been organised in their honour from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. A welcome event has been organised for them at Wankhede Stadium where the Indian Cricket Team, coaches, and support staff will be felicitated and awarded the Rs 125 crore cash prize announced by the BCCI."

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma also urged fans to join the victory parade in Mumbai with a post on his X page.

India pulled off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final clash in Barbados to end their 11-year wai for the ICC trophy. The veteran Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game.