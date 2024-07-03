Wednesday, July 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI unveils victory parade in Mumbai on July 4 to celebrate team India's T20 World Cup 2024 success

BCCI unveils victory parade in Mumbai on July 4 to celebrate team India's T20 World Cup 2024 success

Indian cricket team will arrive in New Delhi in the early morning of July 4 and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breakfast. The Men in Blue will then have a victory parade in Mumbai on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate the T20 World Cup 2024 glory with fans.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 17:45 IST
BCCI victory parade for team India
Image Source : BCCI/X Indian cricket team players with BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Barbados on June 29, 2024

Indian men's cricket team is set to celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 success with fans in Mumbai on July 4. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed a victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the Men in Blue after the team's arrival in India on Thursday.

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win!" Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date!" 

The BCCI organised a special flight after a hurricane in Barbados disrupted Team India's travel plans to return home. The Indian contingent of 70 members finally departed from Barbados on July 3 and will reach New Delhi at 6 am on July 4. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised a welcome reception at his residence at 11 am on Thursday and then the World Cup-winning heroes will head to Mumbai. The BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has confirmed a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium after a victory parade at 5 pm. The BCCI will felicitate all team members, including coaches and support staff, and will award them a cash prize of INR 125 crore as announced earlier. 

"The Prime Minister has organised a reception for the team at his residence at 11 am. After this, they will leave for Mumbai on a special flight, where a roadshow has been organised in their honour from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. A welcome event has been organised for them at Wankhede Stadium where the Indian Cricket Team, coaches, and support staff will be felicitated and awarded the Rs 125 crore cash prize announced by the BCCI."

Related Stories
PM Modi to meet India's T20 World Cup-winning players at 11 AM tommorrow

PM Modi to meet India's T20 World Cup-winning players at 11 AM tommorrow

World Championship of Legends 2024 Live: When and where to watch legends tournament live online, TV?

World Championship of Legends 2024 Live: When and where to watch legends tournament live online, TV?

India vs Pakistan in Lahore as PCB submits ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draft; BCCI yet to give consent

India vs Pakistan in Lahore as PCB submits ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draft; BCCI yet to give consent

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma also urged fans to join the victory parade in Mumbai with a post on his X page. 

India pulled off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final clash in Barbados to end their 11-year wai for the ICC trophy. The veteran Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement