Vande Bharat train diverts from regular route, faces 1.5 hours delay

Vande Bharat delayed: The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train on Monday deviation from its regular route due to a technical issue at Diva station in Thane district of Maharashtra, resulting in a 90-minute delay in its journey to Goa, officials said.

Rather than continuing towards Panvel station on the Diva-Panvel railway line typically used by Konkan-bound trains, the express train was diverted to the Kalyan route at approximately 6:10 am.

Notably, this diversion also caused delays in Mumbai's local train services on the Central Railway line.

Here's why train diverts from regular route

Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila said, "The incident occurred due to the failure of the signalling and telecommunications system at point number 103, between the down fast line and the 5th line at Diva junction, from where trains heading towards Konkan proceed to Panvel station on the regular route."

He further said that after the train deviated from its charted course, it moved to Kalyan station and reversed to Diva junction, from where it resumed its onward journey to Madgaon on the Diva-Panavel route.

Nila said that the train was held at Diva junction for approximately 35 minutes, from 6:10 AM to 6:45 AM, before continuing towards Kalyan. "The train reached platform number six at Kalyan station around 7:04 AM via the 5th line. It was reversed to Diva station via the 6th line at 7:13 am," Nila said.

CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train

The premium CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, introduced in June 2023, departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at 5:25 am and arrives in Madgaon, Goa, at 1:10 pm the same day.

Railway officials said such incidents rarely occur on the Mumbai suburban automatic signalling system.

