Yearender 2024: These Vande Bharat Express trains launched this year, check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

The Indian Railways in 2024 has launched several Vande Bharat Express trains, offering faster travel, improved comfort, and better connectivity in many cities across the country. With the launch of these trains, the train journeys in the country have been enhanced with modern features and shorter travel times.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express was launched on October 30, 2024 and the train connects New Delhi with Patna, reducing the travel time between the capital of India and Bihar. The modern train is equipped with state-of-the-art features like onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based information displays, and comfortable reclining seats.

Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

The Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express was launched on August 31, 2024 to connect Meerut with Lucknow, two important cities in Uttar Pradesh. With the launch of this train, the travel time has been reduced by several hours between these two cities. With the main focus on safety and speed, this train aims to provide a reliable option for daily commuters and travelers exploring the cultural and administrative heart of the state.

Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

The Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was launched on on August 31, 2024 to connect Madurai in Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru in Karnataka. This train is of big help for professionals, students, and tourists, offering faster travel between the two cities.

Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

The Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express was launched on August 31, 2024 to improve the connectivity in Tamil Nadu. This train connects Chennai with Nagercoil, known for its serene beaches and temples. The train journey has enhanced the tourism and business opportunities in the region with its speed and luxury.

Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express was launched on September 15, 2024 tpo connect Tatanagar in Jharkhand to Patna in Bihar. Generally appreciated by passengers for its punctuality and comfort, the train is a big blessing for travelers on this busy route, facilitating faster travel for students, professionals, and families.

Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

The Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was launched on September 15, 2024to connect Bhagalpur in Bihar with Howrah via Dumka. The launch of the train has brought significant relief to passengers traveling between these cities by providing a faster and more comfortable travel option.

Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express

The Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express was launched on September 15, 2024 that connects Brahmapur in Odisha with Tatanagar. The new train was launched to strengthen ties between these industrial and cultural hubs, supporting business and tourism growth.