Uddhav Thackeray hits back at Eknath Shinde over apology claim: 'He was in Modi's dustbin' Political tensions in Maharashtra escalate as Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde trade barbs over allegations of secret talks with BJP.

A fresh political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a sensational claim in the Legislative Council, alleging that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had once apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his willingness to reunite with the BJP. However, Thackeray has hit back with a sharp retort, dismissing Shinde’s allegations and taking a jibe at his former aide.

Reacting to Shinde’s statement, Thackeray said, "When we went to meet Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde was in his dustbin, and we didn’t even know it." His remark was an apparent dig at Shinde’s relatively minor role in the Shiv Sena before he orchestrated the rebellion that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022.

Shinde’s allegation: ‘Thackeray apologised to Modi’

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Shinde claimed that Thackeray had met Modi in Delhi and pleaded for a reunion with the BJP. However, after returning to Mumbai, he allegedly changed his stance. "Uddhav Thackeray met PM Modi in Delhi and said, ‘Please forgive me… we want to join hands with you again.’ But after returning to Mumbai, he went back on his word," Shinde alleged. Shinde also accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab of engaging in similar secret negotiations with the BJP.

"Anil Parab, you also went (to meet BJP leaders) when you received a notice. You asked to be saved from the case, and once you got relief, you switched sides. I know this very well," Shinde claimed.

Thackeray’s Counterattack

Thackeray strongly refuted these allegations, dismissing them as an attempt to rewrite history and justify Shinde’s rebellion. "Instead of talking about what happened in the past, he should focus on what he has done to Maharashtra after coming into power," Thackeray said. He also questioned Shinde’s loyalty to the Shiv Sena’s ideology, asserting that his government had compromised Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

Shinde defends his Stand: 'We took a stand openly'

Defending his decision to break away from the MVA and align with the BJP, Shinde insisted that his faction acted transparently, unlike Thackeray. "We did everything openly. We did not sneak around. We took a stand when Shiv Sena, the bow-and-arrow symbol, and Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology were in danger. When you (Thackeray) embraced Aurangzeb’s ideology, we overturned your cart," Shinde declared in the House.