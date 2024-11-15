Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bal Thackeray was not PM Modi's classmate, it was he who went to Lahore to eat cake'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is responsible for breaking his ties with many leaders in Maharashtra. He alleged that the PM Modi repeatedly takes the name of Balasaheb but he should understand that his father was not his classmate.

Uddhav Thackeray said, 'My father used to say that whenever elections come, the Prime Minister or Chief Minister should not come to campaign for any one party. You take an oath that you are the Prime Minister of the country, not the Prime Minister of any party. If he is the Prime Minister, then it is his job to take care of the country.' He said in Amit Shah's statement that I too had called Amit Shah Ahmed Shah Abdali. Who was I when I was with him? I have lashed out at the BJP, I have neither left Hindutva nor will I leave it."

He also criticised PM Modi for diverting from the main issues like unemployment, and inflation and indulging in petty politics like Hindu-Muslims issues.

'Ram Mandir is not BJP's office'

On Ram Mandir issue he said, "Ram Mandir is not an office of BJP. Shankaracharya ji had also said that the temple is incomplete. Complete it first. I have been there. I don't need BJP's permission or invitation to visit that place. I want a BJP-free Ram." He said that when I was the CM, I wanted to bring a medical park in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. If this had happened, one lakh people would have got employment but it has been sent to Gujarat. Why are people not getting employment, why are all the industries going to Gujarat, this is what I am asking.