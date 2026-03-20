Threat mail claims 'poisonous gas' devices planted at Mumbai Press Club; probe launched

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Press Club on Friday received a bomb threat following which security was tightened there and a probe was launched, said an official. Preliminary reports suggest that the threat was received on an email which claimed that 'poisonous gas' devices have been installed inside the Mumbai Press Club which could lead to an explosion.

Quoting an official, news agency ANI reported that the threatening mail was sent by one, Neerja Ajmal Khan, who claimed that 42 'poisonous gas' devices have been planted and the explosion could take place at around 1 pm on Friday. In the mail, it was claimed that the devices have been planted for damaging the property and the building should be evacuated.

What did the threatening mail stated?

The threatening mail further stated that Muslims in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have learned the "harsh truth" that Udhayanidhi's "cunning family" have used them as a vote bank and "punished them" instead of safeguarding them. It claimed that there leaders who supported the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu have been arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

It also alleged that the Muslims in Coimbatore tried to expose the DMK but were "blocked" by the media outlets in Tamil Nadu.

"To be honest, with the help of Naxalites and secret cells linked to Pakistan in Coimbatore, we only had enough resources to blow up 3-4 buildings. We never imagined we would have to use them, because we were confident you would help us expose the DMK government," the mail stated, as reported by ANI.

"We thought at least other states like Madhya Pradesh weren't under the DMK's thrall. But now it's clear that you too are living off Udhayanidhi's money. Therefore, we've used the bomb resources we had at your Press Club office. We only intended to cause property damage; please evacuate everyone safely. Long live the Naxalite Jihad Committee!" it added.

A probe has now been launched by the officials and security remains tightened at the Mumbai Press Club.

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