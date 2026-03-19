Maharashtra: 11 Naxals surrender in Gadchiroli; police say insurgency nearing end

Gadchiroli:

As many as eleven Maoist insurgents, including five senior members, surrendered to security forces on Thursday in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, according to police officials. Authorities said the development reflects a sharp decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activity in the region.

The group, which included six women, had a combined reward of Rs 68 lakh declared on them. They laid down their arms before personnel from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as stated in an official release issued by the Gadchiroli Police.

Officials noted that a total of 123 armed Maoists have surrendered in the district over the past year. Gadchiroli, which shares a border with Chhattisgarh, was once heavily affected by Naxal activity. However, police now claim that such activities are limited to border areas within the Bhamragad sub-division.

Among those who surrendered were Divisional Committee Member Soni alias Bali Vatte Mattami (45) and Area Committee Secretary Budari alias Rambatti Mattami (40), along with Sukhlal Koksa (31), Shanti alias Somari Telami (28), Yamunakka alias Rukhmakka Pendam (60), Ganesh Kowasi (21), Minako alias Jamani Mattami (22), Dhanu Velanje (38), Sunita alias Vange Hoyam (25), Ramesh Madavi (28) and Kishor Vasam (33).

Police also referred to a significant development in October last year, when senior Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, along with 61 other senior cadres, surrendered before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli.

Special Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil urged remaining Maoist members to give up violence and return to mainstream society.

Amit Shah vows to eradicate naxalism in India by March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target to completely eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. The government plans to intensify security operations and development efforts in affected regions such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Odisha. Incidents involving Naxals have declined significantly over the years.