Thane Municipal Council Election Result: Mahayuti takes lead in Ambernath and Kulgaon Badlapur

Thane:

The BJP-led Mahayuti has taken a big lead in Ambernath and Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Councils in Thane District.

The counting of votes for Maharashtra’s urban local body elections began at 10 am, covering 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across the state. The polling for these bodies was held in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

The counting process was originally planned for December 3. However, it was postponed after the Bombay High Court raised concerns over large-scale irregularities. Following the court’s order, the exercise was rescheduled for December 21.

These elections were conducted across all administrative divisions of Maharashtra, including Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Amravati and Nagpur.

In the Konkan division, voting took place in five of the seven districts. These were Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Thane. Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts did not witness polling as part of this election.

Thane district, which falls under the Konkan division, recorded voting for two Municipal Councils. A total of 108 seats are at stake in the district, with 59 seats in Ambernath Municipal Council and 49 seats in Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council. There are no Nagar Panchayats in Thane district.

The results are expected to shape the political landscape of urban Maharashtra and will be closely watched by major political parties.

