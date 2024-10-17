Maharashtra: 41 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Thane Civic School

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Students complained of upset stomachs after having the mid-day meal

As many as Forty-one students of a civic school in Thane have been hospitalised after they showed symptoms of food poisoning on Thursday. As per an official, the children from the school in the Diva-Agasan area complained of upset stomachs after having the mid-day meal on the premises. All are stable, said the senior official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A team of doctors from the corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa was sent to the school to provide preliminary treatment. Later, 41 students were taken to the Kalwa Hospital for observation, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) GG Godepure.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the trouble began after students from Standards V to VII consumed the ‘khichdi’ (a rice and lentil dish) served to them as part of the mid-day meal. “All the students are stable now,” he said. The TMC chief said that officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected the kitchen and other cooking facilities and collected samples of the khichdi. Action will taken after an inquiry, said Rao.

Similar incident in Pune

In a similar incident last week, at least twenty-eight students were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches served at a private school in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. The incident took place at D Y Patil School in Shahunagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar. "Around 350 students of classes 5 to 7 were served sandwiches prepared in the school in the morning. Some of them showed symptoms of mild food poisoning. Twenty-eight students were hospitalised, but most were discharged by evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said.

(With inputs from Pune)

