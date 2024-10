Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO 28 students admitted to hospital for food poisoning in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad.

A total of 28 students of DY Patil School in Pimpri Chinchwad City of Pune district were on Thursday admitted to hospital due to food poisoning. Out of the 28 students, some were discharged after primary treatment from the hospital.

The school had made sandwiches for morning breakfast for 350 students and after eating sandwiches, some students started vomiting and fell sick.

DCP Shivaji Pawar, Pimpri Chinchwad Police, said all hospitalised students are in stable condition and are put of danger.